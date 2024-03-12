16-year-old arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after air ambulance called to Northampton
Police were called to reports of a disturbance
A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Police officers were called to Park Drive in Kings Heath at around midday today (Tuesday March 12), following reports of a disturbance.
The air ambulance was called, however, was not needed.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “No one was injured during the incident however a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.”
The boy remains in police custody.