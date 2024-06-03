15-year-old inappropriately touched outside Aldi in Northampton, according to police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 15-year-old was inappropriately touched outside a Northampton Aldi, according to police.

The incident happened on the car park steps at Aldi in Queens Park Parade in Semilong on May 17, between 10.30am and 12pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Officers say the suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft 2in, wearing black tracksuit bottoms with draw strings and dark-coloured sunglasses.

