15-year-old boy bitten by 'small brown dog possibly a Dachshund or Chihuahua' in Northampton

A 15-year-old boy was bitten by a “small brown dog, possibly a Dachshund or Chihuahua” in Northampton.

The incident happened in Tintern Avenue, Spencer and Dallington, on Saturday, April 13, at about 12.30pm.

Police say the boy walked past a dog walker and one of the two dogs she was walking bit him.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The woman is described as aged 40-50, with faded dyed red hair, wearing all pink clothing and sliders. The dog was a small, brown dog, possibly a Dachshund or a Chihuahua.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000215168.