15 motorists arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day

The total arrested during the festive crackdown has reached 132

A total of 15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

The arrests were made as part of Northamptonshire Police’s month-long festive crackdown, which launches on December 1 every year.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

More drivers have been arrested in Northamptonshire as part of the police force's drink driving crackdown.

Since the campaign started, officers have arrested 95 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 37 on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Here are the latest results from December 28 to January 2, 2024.

Thursday, December 28:

A 48-year-old woman from Cambridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through alcohol. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 64-year-old man from Rushden was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

An 18-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 19-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 41-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Friday, December 29:

Kemar Tucker, aged 38, of Ferndale Road, Luton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Daniel Jackson, aged 45, of Merling Goth, Truro, was charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Linton Kufazvineyi, aged 31, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

A 24-year-old man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Bajinder Khaira, aged 42, of Hampton Drive, Swindon, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Saturday, December 30:

A 22-year-old man from Brackley was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Cristinel Costea, aged 37, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Valeriga Ribakova, aged 33, of Purser Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

A 36-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sunday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve):

Kieron Anthony Patrick McHugh, aged 33, of Grange Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Mathew Chalakuzhy, aged 29, of Cranford Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Michael Williams, aged 31, of Hillside Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

A 33-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 27-year-old man from Egham in Surrey was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Jaroslaw Zimnik, aged 41, of Bants Lane, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

A 32-year-old man from Braybrook was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Monday, January 1 (New Year’s Day):

Francis Frimpong, aged 56, of Cranford Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

Edward Richard Holder, aged 62, of Nightingale Lane, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

A 35-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through alcohol and drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Kara Voss, aged 35, of Highfield Road, Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

Ivan Tomescu, aged 31, of Ivy Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

Zbigniew Chojnacki, aged 55, of Fletchamstead Highway, Coventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

A 24-year-old man from Stratford, East London, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 19-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Tuesday, January 2:

A 23-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.