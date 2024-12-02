14 years in prison for two men who were found guilty of raping girl multiple times in Northampton

Two men have been jailed for raping a girl multiple times in Northampton, after a jury found them both guilty.

Tosin Dada, previously of Knox Road, Wellingborough, and Solomon Ibukun Adebiyi, previously of Stanley Street, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on November 29.

Both men were charged with three counts of rape, relating to an offence in March 2022.

Dada, aged 34, and Adebiyi, aged 39, raped the girl multiple times, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Police say, during the horrific assault, the girl repeatedly pleaded with them to stop.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Both men denied rape when they were arrested, claiming that the sex had been consensual.”

Their nine-day trial took place at Northampton Crown Court at the beginning of September with both men being found unanimously guilty by the jury on all charges after eight hours of deliberation.

Lead investigator - Detective Sergeant Andrea Taylor said: “This was a very complex investigation, and I am so pleased that the jury found both of these men guilty and that they have both received substantial sentences as a result.

“Their attack was horrific.

“No one should have had to go through what she has but I have been taken aback by her courage, not only through her support of our investigation, but how she stood up at court and gave evidence against these two men.

“Though nothing will ever take away what happened, she can be proud that because of her, this pair will now be jailed for a long time and no longer be able to harm anyone else.”

Dada and Adebiyi were each sentenced to 14 years in prison.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, report it by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.

Serenity provides free, confidential 24/7 support at www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity or on 01604 601713.

You can also visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.