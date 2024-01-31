14-year-old robbed of his phone by older teenager near Sol Central in Northampton
Police are appealing for witnesses
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 14-year-old was robbed of his phone by an older teenager near Sol Central in Northampton.
The incident happened on January 25, between 7.45am and 8am.
Police say the older boy demanded the younger boy hand over his phone.
The suspect is described as a black male, aged 16-17, about 5ft 11in, of a slim build, wearing a black Trapstar puffer coat, black Trapstar joggers, black Nike trainers, a black shoulder bag, a black Louis Vuitton beanie and a black face mask.
Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000049296.