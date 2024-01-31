News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

14-year-old robbed of his phone by older teenager near Sol Central in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 31st Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old was robbed of his phone by an older teenager near Sol Central in Northampton.

The incident happened on January 25, between 7.45am and 8am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say the older boy demanded the younger boy hand over his phone.

Most Popular
The incident happened on Doddridge Street, close to Sol Central.The incident happened on Doddridge Street, close to Sol Central.
The incident happened on Doddridge Street, close to Sol Central.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged 16-17, about 5ft 11in, of a slim build, wearing a black Trapstar puffer coat, black Trapstar joggers, black Nike trainers, a black shoulder bag, a black Louis Vuitton beanie and a black face mask.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000049296.