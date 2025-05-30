14-year-old hospitalised after he was attacked by two males in Northampton

A 14-year-old boy has been hospitalised after he was attacked by two males in Northampton.

The incident happened in Althorp Street, off St Andrew's Street/Horse Market, today (Friday May 30) at about 11.30am.

Police say a 14-year-old was approached by two males who attacked him.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was taken to hospital however his injuries are thankfully not believed to be life threatening or life changing.”

Eyewitnesses reported a police presence and cordon in the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000312986.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.