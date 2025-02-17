14-year-old boy knocked unconscious by adult men outside Northampton shop
The incident happened on Thursday January 30, between 6pm and 6.20pm, when the boy was approached by two men outside the Londis shop in Park Square, Kings Heath.
Police say the men pushed the teenager to the floor and kicked him until he lost consciousness.
The offenders are described as white. One was about 18-years old, about 5ft 8in and wearing a balaclava. The other was aged 20-30, about 6ft 1in, with a ginger beard and wearing a blue coat.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000060047.