14-year-old arrested after two boys threatened with knife near Northampton skate park
A 14-year-old has been arrested after two boys were threatened with a knife near a Northampton skate park.
The incident happened on the playing field near the skate park in Briar Hill on Wednesday, May 21, between 7pm and 7.10pm.
Police say two boys were approached by three other boys who threatened them with a knife. One of the boys was then punched.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with this incident and another boy interviewed voluntarily.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000294900.