14 arrests on suspicion of drink driving across Northamptonshire since the start of Euro 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Between June 14 and June 20, 10 drivers have been arrested and subsequently charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit, three with failing to provide a specimen and one with being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink.
All 14 drivers were bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in the coming weeks.
Inspector Ian Wills of Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team said: “Working alongside our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance partners, our focus continues to be to reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.
“We see first-hand the misery and pain that getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol can have. It is not just the victims who suffer, the consequences ripple out to their families, dependants and certainly the offender.
“Most people thankfully have no concept of how appalling these consequences are but be assured they are horrendous, they don’t stop, there is no reset button. No one wants to get that terrible knock on the door to tell them someone they love is not coming home.
“It’s not about stopping summer fun. It’s about stopping a selfish minority being reckless and irresponsible on our roads. So, the message is simple - make the right choices this summer and never drive when you’ve had a drink.”
Drink driving charges from June 14 – June 20
- A 29-year-old man from Northampton was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 11.
- A 31-year-old man from Northampton was charged with in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink. He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 11.
- A 42-year-old man from Settle in North Yorkshire was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 11.
- A 26-year-old man from Aylesbury was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 11.
- A 41-year-old man from Nottingham was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 15.
- A 41-year-old man from Manchester was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 15.
- A 44-year-old man from Woodford Halse was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 28.
- A 31-year-old man from Northampton was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 15.
- A 21-year-old man from Corby was charged with failing to provide specimen – person in charge of a vehicle. He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 18.
- A 52-year-old man from Corby was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 11.
- A 57-year-old man from Rothwell was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 15.
- A 22-year-old man from Kettering was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 15.
- A 19-year-old man from Northampton was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 19.
- A 25-year-old man from Kettering was charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 16.