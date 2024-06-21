Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than a dozen drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving across Northamptonshire, since the Euros started a week ago.

Between June 14 and June 20, 10 drivers have been arrested and subsequently charged with driving when alcohol level above the limit, three with failing to provide a specimen and one with being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink.

All 14 drivers were bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in the coming weeks.

Inspector Ian Wills of Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team said: “Working alongside our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance partners, our focus continues to be to reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“We see first-hand the misery and pain that getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol can have. It is not just the victims who suffer, the consequences ripple out to their families, dependants and certainly the offender.

“Most people thankfully have no concept of how appalling these consequences are but be assured they are horrendous, they don’t stop, there is no reset button. No one wants to get that terrible knock on the door to tell them someone they love is not coming home.

“It’s not about stopping summer fun. It’s about stopping a selfish minority being reckless and irresponsible on our roads. So, the message is simple - make the right choices this summer and never drive when you’ve had a drink.”

Drink driving charges from June 14 – June 20