13-year-old arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after brick thrown through window in Northampton
The teenager has been referred to the Youth Offending Scheme
A 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a brick was thrown through a window in Northampton.
The incident happened in Great Meadow when a brick was thrown through a window at around 12.15am on Friday (September 29). PD Olly then tracked the suspect and he was arrested.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the boy has been referred to the Youth Offending Scheme and released from custody with no further action.