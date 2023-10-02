News you can trust since 1931
The teenager has been referred to the Youth Offending Scheme
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
2nd Oct 2023
A 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a brick was thrown through a window in Northampton.

The incident happened in Great Meadow when a brick was thrown through a window at around 12.15am on Friday (September 29). PD Olly then tracked the suspect and he was arrested.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the boy has been referred to the Youth Offending Scheme and released from custody with no further action.