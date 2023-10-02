Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a brick was thrown through a window in Northampton.

The incident happened in Great Meadow when a brick was thrown through a window at around 12.15am on Friday (September 29). PD Olly then tracked the suspect and he was arrested.