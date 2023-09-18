13 men from wholesale cannabis supply gang jailed after farms and grows found across Northampton

Watch more videos on Shots!

Thirteen members of an organised crime group who ran a drug empire estimated to be worth £1 million have been jailed after cannabis farms and grows were found in Northampton.

The defendants were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court between September 13 and 15, following a 22-month investigation by Northamptonshire Police.

According to police, between January 2020 and July last year, the men were part of a highly organised group who not only produced cannabis but also supplied wholesale quantities of the Class B drug to other gangs in Northamptonshire, the West Midlands and London.

The 13 men jailed at Northampton Crown Court after a wholesale production and supply cannabis ring was busted.

The group operated from six locations – four in Northampton and one in both London and Surrey - using both residential and commercial properties to set up cannabis farms for their million-pound business.

All the defendants were seen visiting Ardit Shkodra’s home address in Baronson Gardens, Northampton, which was used as a ‘safe house’ to store goods for the criminal operation, with ‘bags’ seen to be removed on a regular basis.

Where drugs were found

On June 29, 2022, officers discovered a cannabis farm in Balfour Road, Northampton, and Altin Bushi was arrested and subsequently charged with the production of cannabis at the address.

Cannabis seized from Balfour Road.

A further five cannabis grows were discovered in Bective Road, Reynard Way, Craven Street – all in Northampton – Newdene Avenue in Hayes, London and Bedford Avenue, and Frimley Green in Camberley, Surrey.

From the six cannabis farms, a total of 1,582 cannabis plants with an estimated potential yield of 70 kilograms were recovered, representing a growth of more than 200 kilograms a year. Police say it is believed that this would have raised between £625,000 to £1 million at wholesale level.

A further 10 kilograms of harvested cannabis, packaged for onwards supply, were recovered from Shkodra’s home address, along with a credit list of money owed running to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Also seized within the Baronson Gardens address was more than £40,000 in cash and more than 40 mobile phones. All of which were examined which showed the group were in regular contact organising the production and onward supply of multiple kilograms of cannabis to customers.

Cannabis seized from Craven Street.

Sentences

Eleven of the gang pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply a controlled Class B drug.

They were sentenced to:

Rahim Hidri aged 30, of Dairy Way, Kibworth Harcourt in Leicestershire - seven years and six months

Emmanuel Marku, aged 29, of Hardy Drive, Hardingstone, Northampton - six years and eight months

Aldo Shkoza, aged 30, of Sherwood Gardens, Bermondsey, London - five years and four months

Ardit Shkodra, aged 36, of Baronson Gardens, Abington, Northampton - five years and four months

Dodi Lleshi, aged 31, of Hardy Drive, Hardingstone, Northampton - three years

Albertin Huti, aged 26, and 24-year-old Fatjon Marnikollaj were arrested at a cannabis farm in Bective Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton – both received 42 months

Durim Geguja, aged 36, was arrested at a cannabis farm in Craven Street, The Mounts, Northampton – 42 months

Vlad Bushi, aged 29, was arrested at a cannabis farm in Reynard Way, Sunnyside Northampton – 42 months

Roland Bushi, aged 28, was arrested at a cannabis farm in Newdene Avenue, Hayes – 42 months

Altin Bushi, aged 38, was arrested at the cannabis farm in Balfour Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow, Northampton – 42 months.

Jack Lovesy, aged 38, of Bowden Road, St James, Northampton, faced the same conspiracy to supply cannabis charge as the above defendants, as well as a second count of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. He initially pleading not guilty to the conspiracy charge, but then changed his plea on the day of his trial and was sentenced to five years and four months for both offences.

Lee Carmichael, aged 42, of Lingfield Walk, Kingswood, Corby, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class B drug and was sentenced to 27 months.

Police reaction

Detective Sergeant Keith Morson of Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team said: “This complex investigation took officers across numerous county borders to collate overwhelming evidence of this highly organised group’s serious criminal activity.

“The fact that so many properties across the country, with varying amounts of cannabis growing at each, not only shows the level of sophistication shown by the defendants, but also the dedication and commitment shown by all departments within Northamptonshire Police involved to bring this successful prosecution.

“The officer in the case, Detective Constable Lewis, methodically identified all evidence against the numerous suspects to show their individual roles and levels of culpability within the structured group. This has been reflected in the heavy sentences which have been passed on all of those involved in this serious criminality.

“Northamptonshire Police is dedicated to reducing the harm that drugs supply and organised crime brings to the local communities.”