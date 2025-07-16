120 vehicles stopped and more than 30 motoring offences detected in five hours on main road in Northampton

More than 30 motoring offences were detected and 120 vehicles stopped during a five-hour policing operation on a main road in Northampton.

On June 26, police officers checked vehicles between 9.30am and 2.30pm on the A4500 Wellingborough Road, near to the junction with Great Billing Way.

More than 30 motoring offences were detected, including the arrest of 36-year-old man who was charged with driving while disqualified, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance.

Sean Jason McMaster, of Pikemead Court, was bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 10. However, a warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear.

Eight drivers had vehicles seized after being found to be driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence or driving without motor insurance.

One driver was stopped for having no tax, but was able to keep their car after the registered keeper paid a fixed penalty notice at the roadside.

Fixed penalty notices were issued to 11 drivers for not wearing a seat belt and a further six for tyre defects.

Five drivers were reprimanded – two for not having a valid MOT, one for having a trailer in a dangerous condition (non-working rear lights and overloaded), one for a dangerous unsecure load and another for having illegal window tints.

Four road users were issued with immediate prohibition notices for a variety of offences including load security and illegal tyre offences.

PC Dave Lee of the Safer Roads Team said: “Everyone needs to play their part to help save lives and one of the most basic, but essential, ways to do this is to ensure both you and your vehicle are fit for the road.

“Some of these issues may seem trivial to some, however it only takes one poorly maintained vehicle or a momentary lapse of concentration for a driver to be involved in a collision, which can result in potentially devastating consequences.

“Our priority remains to ensure that everyone arrives home safely and carrying out road checks likes this enables us to work towards this by improving the standards of driving and removing unsafe vehicles from the road immediately.”

Anyone with information about road safety concerns or any vehicle crime is asked to report it online at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline or call Northamptonshire Police on 101.