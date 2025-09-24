12 arrests made during two days of police action at Northampton's Market Square and train station

A dozen arrests were made during two days of police action at Northampton’s Market Square and train station.

On August 19 and 20, Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team – as part of their focus on drugs and drug exploitation – carried out patrols in and around the Market Square and were joined by British Transport Police and two of their drugs dogs at the train station.

Part of the operation’s focus was tackling county lines drug dealing, which saw a warrant carried out at an address in Northampton, resulting in three arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs and cash, with an investigation ongoing.

A total of 12 arrests were made over the course of the two days, with two people charged with drug possession, drug supply and weapons-related offences. Other individual investigations are ongoing.

A further 13 people were stop searched during the operation after the drugs dog indicated they may have illegal drugs on them.

Northampton NPT's Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “We’re dedicated to reducing all forms of criminal behaviour in Northampton, and it was great to join forces with our British Transport Police colleagues to take direction action against drug-related offending in the town centre and train station areas.

“Over the two days we made a significant number of arrests and disrupted the supply of illegal drugs, including seizures of Class A and Class B drugs, cash and drugs line mobile phones.

“We were also able to take steps to safeguard vulnerable people, ensuring support and preventing further harm to them. I’d like to thank everyone from across our Force, and from BTP, who supported these days of action and helped Operation Workforce continue in its work to keep Northampton town centre a place everyone can enjoy and feel safe and proud of.”

Detective Inspector Ian Henderson from the British Transport Police County Lines Taskforce added: “Joint operations like these allow us to share resources and key intelligence on where to direct our County Lines Taskforce for maximum results.

“Teaming up with our colleagues at Northamptonshire Police meant we could make a significant blow to criminal enterprises in the area.

“Every arrest and every vulnerable person safeguarded causes considerable disruption to County Lines gangs; each seizure means less drugs and weapons on the streets.”