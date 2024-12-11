11 offenders sentenced at Northampton Crown Court for crimes including rape, assault, supplying drugs

An 18-year-old from Northampton jailed for more than eight years for raping a woman and possessing pornographic images of children was among these cases heard at Northampton Crown Court…

■ This case was heard on November 19

FLORIN BALOSU, aged 43, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, wound / inflict grievous bodily harm without intent; 19 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ On November 20

JIMMY-LAD PEKA, aged 20, of Argyle Street, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply; 14 months in prison suspended for 24 months.

■ On November 22

CIPRIAN DOBREANU, aged 45, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, burglary, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £150.

■ On November 25

MOHAMMED ISLAM, aged 21, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, three counts of dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation; 19 months in prison, surcharge £187, disqualified for 30 months,

■ On November 26

SARAH RUCK, aged 36, of Gardeners View, Northampton, concerned in the supply of cannabis; community order, surcharge £114, costs £150.

■ On December 3

DANIEL WHELAN, aged 28, of Newport Pagnell Road, Northampton, intentional strangulation, sent communication / article of an indecent / offensive nature, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two years, 11 months in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £228.

■ On December 4

GRISELD SINANI, aged 18, of Circus End, Northampton, raping a woman, three charges related to indecent photographs of children; eight years, eight months in to young offender institution, surcharge to fund victim services £41, placed on sex offenders' register indefinitely.

KLEJDI DOMI, aged 19, of Stanley Street, Northampton, rape of a woman, assaulting a female, three counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child, distributed an indecent photograph of a child; 11 years, four months in young offender institution, surcharge to fund victim services £41, placed on sex offenders' register indefinitely.

■ On December 6

MARK HARVEY, aged 59, of Elishadder Township Road, Culnacnock, gross indecency with an underage girl, cause / incite an underage girl to engage in sexual activity, assaulting a girl; 10 years in prison, placed on sex offenders' register indefinitely.

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 40, of no fixed abode, possession of heroin, on September 16, 2024, stole numerous items to the value of £280-£300 from B&M, on September 18 stole seven bottles of wine to the value of £70 from One Stop, on September 23 stole meat and wine to the value of £314.55 from One Stop, on September 23 stole numerous items of the value of £260-£280 from B&M, on September 27 stole numerous items to the value of £167.88 from B&M, on October 1 stole numerous items to the value of £49.87 from B&M, on October 13 stole numerous items to the value of £42 belonging to One Stop, on October 15 stole goods to the value of £78.75 from B&M, on October 16 stole numerous items to the value of £78.75 from B&M, on October 24 stole eight bottles of wine to a value of £42 from Co-op, on October 25 stole four joints to the value of £84.78 from Asda, failed to surrender to custody; one month in prison.

■ On December 10

AARON MCDOUGAL, aged 24, of Freehold Street, Northampton, indecent exposure; community order, placed on sex offenders' register for five years.

MICHAEL COX, aged 68, of Robert Street, Northampton, two counts of engaging in sexual activity by intentionally touching an underage girl, engaged in sexual communication with a child, supplied a Class B drug — cannabis, possession of cannabis;

JAMES JACKSON, aged 38, of Weedon Road, Northampton, three counts of making indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child, two counts of distributing indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child, possession of extreme pornographic image; 18 months in prison suspended for 24 months, 120 hours unpaid work, 10-year sexual harm prevention order, surcharge £187.

ALBINAS SPARVELIS, aged 49, of no fixed abode, being concerned in supply of cocaine; four years in prison, surcharge £228. ■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.