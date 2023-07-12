Crews battle house fire in Northampton as residents are evacuated
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called at 00:30 today (July 12) to reports of a house fire in Sharman Road, Northampton.
Five pumps and an aerial appliance attended, and crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a safety jet to tackle the blaze that spread across the roof space of three properties.
The residents of all three houses were evacuated, and one person was left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.
The Fire Investigation Team will visit the property today to try and determine the cause of the fire.