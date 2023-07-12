Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called at 00:30 today (July 12) to reports of a house fire in Sharman Road, Northampton.

Five pumps and an aerial appliance attended, and crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a safety jet to tackle the blaze that spread across the roof space of three properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residents of all three houses were evacuated, and one person was left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A stock photo from NFRS