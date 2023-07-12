News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Crews battle house fire in Northampton as residents are evacuated

The Fire Investigation Team will visit the property today to try and determine the cause of the fire.
By James AverillContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called at 00:30 today (July 12) to reports of a house fire in Sharman Road, Northampton.

Five pumps and an aerial appliance attended, and crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a safety jet to tackle the blaze that spread across the roof space of three properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The residents of all three houses were evacuated, and one person was left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A stock photo from NFRSA stock photo from NFRS
A stock photo from NFRS
Most Popular

The Fire Investigation Team will visit the property today to try and determine the cause of the fire.

Related topics:NorthamptonEast Midlands Ambulance Service