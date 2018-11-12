Creative graffiti painters transform Northampton play centre

A family-run children's play centre in Northampton has been given a makeover...and now boasts the largest mural in Northampton.

The mural was created by Graffiti Painters to celebrate the15th anniversary of Hullabaloo in Gladstone Road. A spokesman for the play centre said: "A visit to Hullabaloo now offers an immersive experience starting with purchasing your train ticket at the Hullabachoochoo Ticket Office, entering the station platform and then following the incredible mural around the play centre. "It features a breath-taking fantasy train journey under the sea, into space, through a jungle and beyond. In amongst the extraordinary detail are groups of Baloos, the whimsical characters unique to Hullabaloo, hiding and playing and a quiz is available to see which ones you can find," he added.

The Hullabaloo Play and Party Centre other Buy a Photo

The Hullabaloo Play and Party Centre other Buy a Photo

The Hullabaloo Play and Party Centre other Buy a Photo

The Hullabaloo Play and Party Centre other Buy a Photo

View more