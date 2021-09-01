Crash involving two cars forced busy Northampton road to close

A collision between two cars closed a busy Northampton road near the town centre last night (August 31).

The smash was called in to police at around 6.53pm yesterday when a white Mercedes AMG CLA 35 and a grey Audi A6 was involved in a collision on St James Road at the junction next to the Thomas A Becket pub.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This resulted in the road being closed towards town while the vehicles were recovered, all clear by just before 8pm."

The two vehicle collision took place on St James' Road. Credit: Leila Coker

Police officers and firefighters were in attendance to deal with the aftermath of the collision.

Two men involved in the collision reported suffering from back pain to police officers on the scene and both vehicles involved took a substantial amount of damage.

