Crash involving three vehicles forces lane closures on M1 in Northamptonshire

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, according to Highways
There are long delays being reported on the M1 approaching Northampton today (Monday) following a crash.

Just after midday Highways England confirmed there had been a collision involving three vehicles on the southbound stretch between junction 17 (Dunchurch) and junction 16 (Northampton).

Two lanes are currently closed.

Just before 1pm @HighwaysEMIDS said: "Emergency services are now on scene. Recovery have managed to remove some vehicles, however some are still in situ."

Traffic is queueing back for several miles.

UPDATE: The scene is now clear and all vehicles are out of live lane and all lanes are reopened. Congestion still remains in the area.