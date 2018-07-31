Craig David and Rita Ora Northampton gig posters stripped from roadside to avoid distracting drivers

Officials are hunting down the promoter who put up Craig David and Rita Ora gig posters up without permission.

Under the Highways Act, City Wardens at Leicester City Council are tearing down the large promotional images for the upcoming Northampton gig, which can be seen from the roadside in the nearby county as they could obstruct motorist views.

Bosses at the local authority say the posters have been displayed without permission and they will endeavour to prosecute the promoter in court, or by a fixed penalty of £80, per poster.

Performing tracks such as 7 Days, Walking Away, When the Bassline Drops, Nothing Like This, Heartline and I Know You, Craig David and his full live band will be performing all his top tracks on Saturday, September 1 at The County Ground in Abington.

Craig David has sold 15 million albums worldwide, has had multi Brit Award and Grammy Nominations and is an Ivor Novello Award Winner.

Rita Ora has recently equalled the Official Chart record for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist.

For You has become her 12th Top 10 single, equalling the earlier achievements of both Petula Clark and Shirley Bassey.

A Leicester city council spokesperson said: “The posters are being removed as we find them.

"Due to their size and location on the roadside they could be distracting to drivers and obstruct views, so are being removed by City Wardens using powers under the Highways Act.

“They are being displayed without permission and we will be aiming to take action against the promoter who could be liable to a fixed penalty of £80 per poster, or prosecution in court where the penalty can be up to £2,500.”