Young girl clutching teddy bear appears in court charged with Wellingborough murder

A 13-year-old girl who is charged with murdering a Wellingborough woman has appeared in court this morning (Wednesday, March 12).

The girl, who wore a grey tracksuit and held a small teddy bear during the entire proceedings, stood in the dock of court 2 and answered ‘yes’ when asked if her name was correct.

She is charged with the murder of Marta Bednarczyk, 43, who was discovered in her home in Newcomen Road in Wellingborough in the early hours of Monday morning. She had been stabbed and a fire had been started in the property.

The girl is also accused of arson with intent to endanger life.

Marta Bednarczyk was killed in her home in Wellingborough.

Magistrate Kevin Walsh made a legal restriction preventing the reporting of her identity.

The youngster remained impassive as the short hearing took place at Northampton Magistrates’ Court at about noon.

She was flanked by four security guards and represented by advocate Liam Muir. Local authority social workers and an appropriate adult were also in court.

The girl looked down at the ground as the charges were outlined.

An emotional family member of the victim sat at the back of the court.

There were so many reporters in court that most had to be moved to an overspill room to watch the proceedings on video link. Only the Northamptonshire Telegraph and a member of the Press Association were able to go into the court room.

No application was made for bail and the girl was remanded into secure youth accommodation before an appearance this afternoon at Northampton Crown Court.

Newcomen Road has been cordoned off since the incident.