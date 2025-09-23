Woman admits drink driving a mobility scooter on the A14

A Kettering woman has appeared before a court to admit being drunk on charge of her mobility scooter on a major A-road.

She was before Northampton Magistrates to plead guilty to two charges connected to the incident which caused disruption on the national speed limit A14 road on August 25 this year.

One of the charges relates to legislation drawn up in 1872.

The court heard how Fiona Buckingham, of The Oval, Kettering, drove the mobility scooter back from junctions eight at the Trading Post to seven at Telford Way Industrial estate on the eastbound carriageway.

Earlier this month the 52-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of the vehicle contrary to section 12 of the Licensing Act 1872, which was originally designed to cover being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle, animal or carriage.

She also admitted causing danger to other road users.

Buckingham was released on bail and will appear at the same court for a further hearing next month.