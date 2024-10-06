Wellingborough drug dealer who had double-barreled shotgun and a cache of knuckledusters jailed

James McFarlane from Wellingborough has been sent to prison. Image: Northants Police / National WorldJames McFarlane from Wellingborough has been sent to prison. Image: Northants Police / National World
A Wellingborough man caught with a stash of prohibited weapons and drugs has been jailed.

James McFarlane appeared before Northampton Crown Court on October 1 on four charges.

The 45-year-old of Sassoon Mews on the Queensway Estate admitted possession of a double-barreled shotgun and 14 knuckledusters in March this year.

He was also charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

McFarlane pleaded guilty to all the charges and was before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking who gave him 45 months in prison.

