A girl was due to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court in connection with the theft of Vicky Pattison's engagement ring. Image: Vicky Pattison / Instagram / National World.

A girl who stole a diamond engagement ring from reality star Vicky Pattison went on the run instead of appearing in court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named because of her age, took the Louis Vuitton backpack belonging to Vicky from a train in Newcastle on July 22 last year.

Inside the backpack was Vicky’s beautiful engagement ring. She was said to be ‘distraught’ after the theft, which was reported to police when Vicky arrived at Newcastle railway station and realised it was missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Original reports said the diamond cut ring was worth £200,000, but court documents seen by this newspaper put its value at £25,000.

Vicky, who originally found fame on cult show Geordie Shore and has now built her own hugely successful brand, with 5.5m followers on social media as well as her own radio show, married her beau Ercan Ramadan in two glittering weddings last summer. Both were filmed for a Channel 4 TV show.

Vicky’s management team confirmed to this newspaper yesterday that the ring was sadly never returned to Vicky.

The youngster who stole the ring, who is in the care of the local authority, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by finding of the backpack and its contents valued at £25,108, at a court appearance in January. She was due back before Wellingborough youth court at the end of February to be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She did not turn up to the hearing and magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest. It is now known if she has been located.

British Transport Police and Vicky Pattison’s representatives have been contacted for comment.