Stalker banned from parts of Rushden after installing tracker on victim’s car

A man who repeatedly stalked a female victim in Rushden has been imprisoned.

Wayne Stead is behind bars after admitting a charge of stalking when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court.

The 47-year-old, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, was found to have stalked the woman and her partner for three months between August and November last year.

He was before His Honour Judge David Herbert for sentence.

Wayne Stead has been jailed for stalking a woman in Rushden.

The court heard how he went to her home address in Rushden, repeatedly messaged and called her and followed her when she left her home.

A surreptitious tracker was found to have been placed on her car.

The court found that the stalking had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities.

Stead was given a 30 month prison sentence and the court imposed an indefinite restraining order banning him from visiting the woman’s street or from going to Rushden Pocket Park. He is also prevented from going to a specific school in a neighbouring county or from contacting the woman or another man connected to her. He will also have to pay a surcharge of £228 on his release.

A charge of burglary, where he is alleged to have stolen Samsung earpods, a necklace, two soft toys, sex toys and some Vicks Vapour Rub was dropped after the prosecution offered no evidence.