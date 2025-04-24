Sex offender with 'no regrets' tattoo breached court order by staying in Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial sex offender has been jailed after failing to tell police he was staying in Kettering.

Callum Pluteci of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has previously served time in custody for sex offences and has been wanted by two separate police forces during the past five years.

As part of the conditions attached to a sexual risk order (SRO) imposed on him back in 2021, he was compelled to inform South Yorkshire police when he was staying away from his registered address.

But the 27-year-old was at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month to plead guilty to a breach of the SRO after he spent a night in Kettering on March 31.

Callum Pluteci, who is originally from South Yorkshire, spent a night in Kettering in breach of his SRO. Image: NW

He was given 26 weeks in prison, as well as a further two weeks after he admitted failing to comply with the curfew attached to his stay at a bail hostel.

Pluteci had previously been wanted by South Yorkshire and Humberside Police over a string of incidents. They said he had a ‘no regrets’ tattoo on his neck as well as three stars on his forearm.

He was initially wanted in 2020 for an attack on a 15-year-old girl in Mexborough, then again in 2022 for incidents in the Yorkshire town of Doncaster.

In 2024, Humberside Police launched an appeal to help them find him, warning he was believed to have committed a series of serious assaults in late 2023 and early 2024. They said the public should not approach him.

He was said to have been in breach of a sexual risk order and was wanted on recall to prison.

Pluteci was eventually apprehended in February last year and was returned to prison.