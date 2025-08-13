Serial Kettering flasher who's been offending for more than 16 years sent back to prison

A man who has a long history of exposing himself has been jailed yet again.

Mathew Robert Lucs, formerly of Corby and now of Kettering, was arrested for exposing his genitals on July 13 in Kettering.

The 48-year-old of Dahlia Road appeared before magistrates after being charged with one count of indecent exposure.

He pleaded guilty the following day and was in court for sentence.

Child sex offender Mathew Robert Lucs, who described himself as a 'naturist', is back behind bars. Image: NW

Lucs was already on his last warning after being given a 12 month suspended sentence for using the Teleguard application and deleting his internet history in April this year, in breach of a sexual harm prevention order imposed by the court in 2020.

Magistrates activated the sentence and gave him a further 12 weeks in prison, totalling 64 weeks behind bars. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for ten years.

The court also heard that Lucs has several previous convictions on his record including two indecent exposures in Northampton in 2022 – one directed at a member of the public and another at a police officer. He was given 40 weeks for those offences because he was already subject to a prison recall.

And back in 2010 while living in Corby and describing himself as a ‘naturist’, Lucs sent sexually-explicit text messages to children.

He pleaded guilty to requesting girls aged 12 and 13 and a boy aged 12 send images and videos of abuse to him.

Northampton Crown Court heard Lucs had a sexual interest in children and gave him four years in prison to be followed by a four-year supervision period. He was also banned from working with children for life.

He was already in custody when he was sentenced, after being convicted of indecent exposure offences in 2009. They related to flashing incidents in Long Croft Road, Corby.

Judge Ian Alexander QC said at the time: “He’s a naturist who likes wandering round naked. I don’t suppose he’ll want to be walking around now in winter.”