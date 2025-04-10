Rushden man jailed after leaving his dog to suffer so badly that it had to be put down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rushden man who left his seven-year-old dog to suffer so badly that he had to be euthanised has been jailed for 30 weeks and banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Shane Sullivan, 43, of Rushden pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates Court on March 29 to causing unnecessary suffering to his black-and-tan Dachshund cross named Echo between May 17 and June 17, 2024, by failing to provide veterinary treatment for an ear infection.

RSPCA animal rescue officer (ARO) Rebecca Frost first made contact with Sullivan on May 29 last year, when he admitted he ‘hadn’t kept up to date with vet appointments’ for Echo, whose ears appeared to be ‘inflamed and sore’.

In a statement to the court ARO Frost told Sullivan that he would need to take the dog to the vets and gave him a £100 voucher towards costs.

Echo had to be put down

However, after booking and then failing to attend two appointments, ARO Frost advised Sullivan that the RSPCA would need to take Echo to be checked over.

On June 17, 2024, ARO Frost attended Sullivan’s address with RSPCA inspector Rebecca Harlock and a police officer who took Echo into their possession under the Animal Welfare Act.

In a statement, ARO Frost said: “The smell coming from Echo was putrid and there was pus dripping from the ears.”

Echo was examined by a local vet, who recommended euthanasia as the best option given the severe state he was in.

As well as painful ear infections, Echo was also found to have alopecia down his back and tail, severe dental disease and fleas.

Sullivan, although ‘visibly upset’, agreed to sign a consent form for this.

In a statement, the vet said: “The ear canal was ulcerated. The ears were too painful to be fully examined.

"The mass present in the ear canal of the right ear was sore to touch and was causing pain to Echo.

“The ear disease present in Echo was some of the worst I have seen as a veterinary surgeon over 25 years.

“The suffering was severe in nature, and could have been prevented had veterinary treatment been sought at the first signs of ear disease.”

In mitigation, the court heard that Sullivan was ‘very sorry’ and suffers from mental health problems and drug addiction.

He was also ordered to pay £350 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

Following Sullivan’s sentencing, RSPCA inspector Rebecca Harlock, who investigated the case, said: “Little Echo had clearly been suffering for a long time to get into the state he was in - according to the vet, for at least a month.

"He must have been in a great deal of pain every single day, and there were opportunities to have taken him to a vet before it got so bad.

"The thought of any animal suffering like this is heartbreaking, especially when it is so needless.

“Times are hard, but owning a pet is a responsibility that owners need to take seriously - for the animal’s whole lifetime, not just for as long as it is convenient.

"If people find themselves in financial difficulty, we would urge them to seek support from animal welfare charities who are there to help prevent animals suffering unnecessarily."

Anyone struggling with the cost of owning a pet can find help available - animal welfare charities can offer help and advice, and the RSPCA has a dedicated cost of living hub to signpost help available for owners, including pet food banks.

For more information, visit the RSPCA website.