Kevin Anstead, from Wellingborough, who carried out a depraved sexual assault on a little girl. Image: Northamptonshire Police / NW

A paedophile told police he was a ‘sexual animal’ after he was arrested for a serious assault on a young girl in Wellingborough.

Kevin Anstead was in court on Thursday (January 22) to be sentenced for a sick attack on a young girl.

Anstead of Albert Road, Wellingborough, assaulted the girl while she was in a vulnerable position in Wellingborough late 2023 She bravely told her parents what had happened to her and they went to the police.

The 67-year-old’s DNA was later found on the inside of her underwear, which confirmed the account she had given to police.

Prosecuting, Micaila Williams said that Anstead had told police under interview: “Up here I’m a sexual animal but down here I’m impotent.”

The girl’s heartbroken mother was at Northampton Crown Court to courageously read her victim impact statement in person.

She said that her family had all had to undergo counselling to come to terms with what had happened to them. They had to take time off as they felt too traumatised to go to work.

Sobbing, she described the impact on her daughter. She said: “Before this she was incredibly easy going. A golden child.

"Since this has happened she simply doesn’t sleep. She was convinced he was coming to get her.

"She had to go through a medical process with swabs and a medical examination.

"It was soul destroying for her.

"We recently drove past the clinic and she said she never wants to go back to that place again.

“As a parent it’s incredibly worrying not knowing how this might affect her in the future.”

She said that her husband never wants to let his daughter out of his sight again.

“I’ve suffered from regular night terrors and would wake up screaming and crying in my sleep,” she added.

"We’ve looked at moving away from the area for a fresh start.

"It’s a heartbreak I’ll never recover from.”

The court heard Anstead had no sexual offence convictions but had unrelated offences on his record from the 1970s. He had initially been given bail after he was charged, but failed to turn up for his court date on January 14. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

His barrister Sinjin Bulbring said his client had a difficult start in life, growing up in the care system, but had worked as a builder and was a volunteer at mental health and HIV charities.

He said he had made several attempts on his own life since being charged.

"He’s still coming to terms with the guilt and shame of what he’s done,” said Mr Bulbring.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC sentenced Anstead to three years and nine months in prison. He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

"You say you have no recollection of touching her,” said Judge Herbert.

"I don’t accept that. The extent of your remorse is not full.”

“The full effects of your offending on her are not yet known.

"You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself for what you’ve done.”

Anstead stared ahead and remained emotionless during the hearing.

As he was taken down, a family member of the victim shouted: “Rot in hell you b***ard” to Anstead.