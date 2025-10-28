A criminal was tracked to a hotel room full of robbed drugs after police uncovered a threat to kill him by another dealer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers decided to issue the rare Osman warning to Bradley Hinchon after discovering a threat to his life

Finding Hinchon, 21, was made easier for cops as he was already wearing an electronic tag after being released from prison on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So on August 14 this year they tracked him using the GPS signal from his tag to a Travelodge in Upton, near Northampton in order to give him the warning.

Bradley Hinchon, from Rushden, was found in a Travelodge in Upton with a cache of drugs he'd stolen from a dealer. Image: NW / Northants Police

But when they arrived they found him in the room with three other men.

On the bed were 39 wraps of crack cocaine and 23 wraps of heroin worth £490. Hidden in a ceiling light was 27.8 grammes of crack worth £2,780. There were 174 separate deal-bags of crack.

On a table was 19.6g of cannabis and a zombie knife. A second similar blade was under the bed he was sitting on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had stolen all £6,500-worth apparently believing that there was just cannabis in the bag he’d taken from a known dealer.

Northampton Crown Court heard that on the phone of Hinchon, of Queen Street, Rushden, was a note about robbing drugs worth £24k from another dealer, as well as photos of class-A drugs.

In police interview, Hinchon refused to comment. He was immediately returned to prison as he had breached his licence conditions. His most recent prison terms were for driving with excess ketamine and cocaine in his blood, and for strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2024. He had not been due to be released until April 2026 but was given early release after he had served half of his sentence. The court was told that, despite his young age, he had 24 previous convictions including for illegal driving, fraud, drug and weapons possession, four house burglaries, and attempted robberies.

In mitigation for Hinchon, who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, and possession of two offensive weapons, the court heard that he had a ‘reckless regard for his own safety’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrister Christopher Johnston, said that his client acknowledged that stealing from a drug dealer was ‘an extremely stupid thing to do’.

"He stole the bag and in the next 24 hours realised it wasn’t just cannabis, but also class-A drugs,” he said.

"He then tried to get rid of them by selling them.

"He’d never done this before. He’s not a drug dealer.

"He and his friends were smoking cannabis in the hotel room when police found them.

"The person who had lost his substantial amount of drugs contacted his mate and threatened the defendant with reprisals if he didn’t return the drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His mate, who was worried about him, contacted his probation officer who, in due course, contacted the police.

"Because there was a threat to his life the police located him in the hotel room, all within 24 hours.”

The court heard that Hinchon was being held at an out-of-area jail for his own safety.

"He was immature in making these decisions,” said Mr Johnston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane gave Hinchon 25 per cent credit for his early guilty plea. He was jailed for three years and will have to serve half before he is released on licence.

‘Osman warnings’, now called Threat To Life warnings, are used when police uncover a credible threat to someone’s life. They may not have enough evidence to prosecute the would-be-murderer, but they tell the prospective victim that they should take measures to protect themselves.

Three other men found in the hotel room are still under investigation by police.