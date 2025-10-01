Persistent shoplifter banned from every Boots store in Northamptonshire

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 11:53 BST
A thief who has racked up dozens of convictions after targeting local shops has been given a court order banning him from every Boots store across our county.

Jason Robert Brittain has repeatedly stolen goods worth thousands from stores in Northamptonshire during the past decade.

Most Popular

Magistrates have now imposed a criminal behaviour order on Brittain in order to try to curb his behaviour, which is driven by an addiction to class-A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 44-year-old, of Newnham Road, Northampton, was before District Judge Amar Mehta at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 29) at the request of Northamptonshire Police, for the five-year order to be imposed.

Jason Robert Brittain has been banned from every Boots store in Northants. Image: NW / Northants Police / Boots / Googleplaceholder image
Jason Robert Brittain has been banned from every Boots store in Northants. Image: NW / Northants Police / Boots / Google

He appeared by video link from HMP Peterborough.

He was ordered to not enter any Boots store in the county, and was banned from going into any of the shops in Alexandra Terrace, Kingsthorpe.

If he enters any shop, he must leave when asked to do so. Brittain was also ordered not to use and intimidating behaviour toward anyone in Northamptonshire.

Breach of the order is an arrestable offence.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice