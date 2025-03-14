Nurses administered insulin at wrong time to diabetic Kettering man who died at Northampton General Hospital

Leslie Hurwood died at Northampton General Hospital after being incorrectly given insulin, a corner sitting at the Guildhall heard. Image: NW

An elderly diabetic man died after insulin was repeatedly given to him after eating, instead of before, by nurses at Northampton General Hospital.

Leslie Hurwood, from Kettering, had recently been diagnosed with dementia when he was admitted to the hospital in January 2023.

Mr Hurwood had also suffered from Type 1 diabetes for fifty years, as well as hyperlipidaemia, hypothyroidism, glaucoma and hypertension.

But nurses failed to give him his insulin at the correct time, which contributed to his death.

Coroner Jonathan Dixey heard at an inquest into his death that, until 2022, his diabetes was well-managed.

But he was so concerned with what he heard during February’s inquest that he has now issued a rare Prevention of Future Deaths report, which aims to ensure the authorities involved in an unexpected death learn lessons to help them avoid similar events in the future.

Mr Dixey said he was issuing the report because he believes there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.

He was told that, in December 2022, Mr Hurwood was an in-patient at Northampton General Hospital after a fall at home.

During this admission he suffered multiple episodes of hypoglycaemia. Mr Hurwood’s insulin medication was to be provided by nurses within the hospital. The coroner heard evidence from a diabetes specialist nurse at the Diabetes Centre at Northampton General Hospital that on December 12, 2022, Mr Hurwood was referred by ward staff for a diabetes review. The nurse explained in evidence that she saw multiple nurses were administering Mr Hurwood’s insulin after meals.

She advised the nurses that Mr Hurwood’s insulin should be provided before his meals. She also explained best practise to the court, which was that insulin should be administered prior eating and that its effectiveness is reduced if not administered before eating.

The nurse also said this was not the only time that she was aware that nurses at the hospital were incorrectly administering insulin to patients after they had eaten their meals. Mr Dixey coroner, in his report, said: “This continues to happen “occasionally”: the most recent episode which she had directly encountered occurred in the last 2 to 3 months. “Whilst the Diabetes Centre members have had discussions with nurses and training does occur “the message does get through for some people”.

"The implication – which she agreed was the correct implication – was that the “message” did not get through to other nurses.” A former Ward Sister at Northampton General Hospital also gave evidence at the inquest.

She agreed that staff must get insulin administration correct. She thought the incorrect administration of insulin after a meal “probably does happen”. She accepted that there was “no excuse” for this, but pointed to the possible contributory effect of a lack of staff.

He said that the hospital must take action to prevent future deaths and said they should respond to his report by April 3 with details of action taken or proposed to be taken, with a timetable for action.

An NGH spokeswoman said that the hospital was preparing a response for HM Coroner and would only comment once that response would formalised.