Northampton woman Lucy Connolly refused bail and remanded back into custody
Lucy Connolly, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, was charged earlier this month with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred. The offence is said to have occurred on the social media platform X on July 29.
The childminder and wife of Conservative West Northamptonshire Council member Ray Connolly appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 10 where she was remanded in custody.
Her legal counsel appeared back before Northampton Crown Court this morning (Thursday, August 22) to make a bail application for the 41-year-old.
But bail was refused by Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane and Connolly was returned to custody.
Reporting restrictions dictate that bail arguments are not able to be published ahead of any prospective trial as they may be prejudicial.
Connolly, 41, has not yet entered any plea to the charge against her and is due to appear again at the same court next month.