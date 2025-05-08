Northampton murder accused in court this morning as trial set to go ahead later in month

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 11:15 BST
The scene of the incident in Flaxwell Court. Credit: Logan MacLeodThe scene of the incident in Flaxwell Court. Credit: Logan MacLeod
A murder trial will begin later this month following the stabbing of a young man in Standens Barn.

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia was in court this morning (Thursday, May 8) as final preparations were made for his trial that is set to begin on May 27.

The 25-year-old of Northfield Way, Northampton, is accused of stabbing Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, to death in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, shortly before 5.40pm on Thursday, December 11 last year.

The 23-year-old died shortly after the incident. He was found to have been stabbed twice in the back.

Uwaida will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane.

