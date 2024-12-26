Northamptonshire's Most WantedNorthamptonshire's Most Wanted
Northamptonshire's Most Wanted

Nine 'most wanted' people Northamptonshire Police would love to track down this Christmas

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Dec 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 08:48 GMT
These people are on Northamptonshire Police’s ‘wanted’ list for offences ranging from murder to fraud

The list includes several who have been outstanding for many years.

Anyone who has seen any of them or who knows of their whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

Cash ,23, has been wanted since December 16. Cash, of no fixed address, in connection with an investigation into a racially aggravated public order in Northampton.

1. Ann Marie Cash

Cash ,23, has been wanted since December 16. Cash, of no fixed address, in connection with an investigation into a racially aggravated public order in Northampton. Photo: Northants Police

Photo Sales
Ervis Mici, aged 24, was due before magistrates in October charged with possession of a cocaine and 2 driving offences in relation to an incident in Corby. His last known address was Colver Close, Southampton, and he has links to Corby and Haringey.

2. Ervis Mici

Ervis Mici, aged 24, was due before magistrates in October charged with possession of a cocaine and 2 driving offences in relation to an incident in Corby. His last known address was Colver Close, Southampton, and he has links to Corby and Haringey. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
Officers would like to speak to Charlene Webb, 35, in connection with an investigation into the aggravated taking of a vehicle which occurred in Corby in March 2022.

3. Charlene Webb

Officers would like to speak to Charlene Webb, 35, in connection with an investigation into the aggravated taking of a vehicle which occurred in Corby in March 2022. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
Waijs Dahir is wanted in connection with the murder of Northampton dad Jon Casey nine years ago, in January 2015. He would now be 30 years old and could have fled abroad. There's a £35,000 Crimestoppers reward on offer.

4. Waijs Dahir

Waijs Dahir is wanted in connection with the murder of Northampton dad Jon Casey nine years ago, in January 2015. He would now be 30 years old and could have fled abroad. There's a £35,000 Crimestoppers reward on offer. Photo: Crimestoppers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice