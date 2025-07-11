Love Island star Katie Salmon 'pummelled' her boyfriend's second girlfriend in Kettering street in 'planned ambush'

A TV star turned Instagram influencer repeatedly kicked and punched a woman who’d been in a clandestine relationship with her partner after he lured her there on the promise of a new life in Thailand.

The victim, an Only Fans creator, believed she was going to start a new life in Thailand with her boyfriend of four years, Anthony Kelly.

She had packed her bags, said goodbye to her family and was waiting at a pal’s house in Thorngate Street, Kettering, for Kelly to collect her.

But instead, she was ‘ambushed’ by Kelly and his other partner, Love Islander and born-again Christian Katie Salmon.

Katie Salmon, a season 2 Love Island UK contestant, has been found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Northampton Crown Court. Image: NW / Getty / ITVX

The defendant, who appeared in court under her real name Katie Humphreys, launched a vicious attack, hitting her victim with a hairdryer and a stiletto shoe, according to one witness, and punching and kicking her ‘seven to ten times’ as she lay on the ground curled in a ball.

She shouted ‘did you really think you’re going to Thailand with my husband?’

She then scattered the victim’s belongings all over the street, egged on by Kelly as he repeatedly shouted ‘fu**ing little b**ch’.

Parts of the shocking incident were videoed, and a jury was able to watch the contents of the packed suitcase, including underwear, being strewn around.

The victim was left with a clump of hair missing, a lump on her head and two blackened eyes. Humphreys denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been standing trial at Northampton Crown Court during the past three days.

On / off relationship

Giving evidence, Humphreys told the court she had starred in series two of ITVX show Love Island and now made her living ‘doing advertising for brands’.

She claimed in court that she had been ‘frightened for her life’ and that she was, in fact, the one who had been attacked.

But the jury did not believe her and found her guilty after just an hour of deliberations.

During the case, Humphreys was repeatedly warned about her conduct by the judge. Her boyfriend Joe Rossi, who accompanied her to court, was banned from the courtroom after shouting out when a picture of Humphreys’ split lip was shown to the jury.

Anthony Kelly, who went by the pseudonym of Harry, egged on Humphreys during the attack in Kettering. He has since died in an apparent suicide in Thailand.

The jury was told told that the 29-year-old had been in an on/off relationship with Kelly and the pair had been living in Thailand, before returning home to the UK so Humphreys could give birth to their daughter in March 2022.

Although they were living apart, they were planning to eventually return to Thailand together and had been engaged.

A new life in Thailand

But Humphreys had been receiving messages and videos from the victim, who had also been in a relationship with Kelly for four years. The victim had posted intimate videos on her Only Fans page of the pair, for which she told the court she had written consent from Kelly.

Humphreys, of Prince Edward Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, and Kelly, said they were going to take legal action against the victim over the Only Fans videos, and resolved to confront her to ‘set the record straight.’

The court heard that on March 7, 2023, the victim had been told to message Kelly when she had arrived at a pal’s house in Thorngate Street, Kettering, with her suitcases, before the pair left for Thailand. She did so, and a minute later, a car containing Humphreys, Kelly and another man called Jimmy drove up.

They got out of the car and Humphreys became violent. In her evidence, the victim told the court she was ‘scared’ and upset as she hadn’t known that Kelly was back together with Humphreys.

"I was running around trying to pick everything up. I kept asking him ‘why are you doing this?’,” she said.

She said Kelly was shouting ‘just kill her, I wish this b**ch would die.’

‘She, at no point, fought back’

One witness said that she had seen Humphreys try to hit the victim with a hairdryer and her stilettos.

The witness was asked by prosecuting barrister Quiana Fitzpatrick whether the victim could have been the aggressor. “No,” she replied.

The witness said that she saw Humphreys kick and punch the victim repeatedly in the head while she was on the ground.

She said Kelly was ‘egging on’ Humphreys.

A second witness saw the incident from her window, and described how the victim was ‘being swung around and around by her coat in the middle of the road’.

She saw the victim struggling to get back up, and when she did, Humphreys threw more punches at her while the victim ‘tried to protect herself’.

According to the witness, Kelly had taken the victim’s phone and began recording the incident.

One witness told the court that ‘the victim had nothing that the defendant would need to defend herself from. Humphreys was the instigator.’

Another said that the victim ‘at no point fought back.’

Humphreys and the men got back into the car before throwing the victim’s phone across the road. They then got back out of the car and the defendant poured the contents of a second suitcase all over the path.

A video filmed at the scene was shown to the jury, which showed the victim quietly saying ‘sorry’ while her underwear was thrown around. Kelly could be heard encouraging her to tip up the suitcase, shouting ‘Upside down, upside down. Round the corner. I’m going to kill you. F**king little b**ch. F**king tramp. You’re dead.”

None of the independent witnesses was known to either party before the incident.

‘Differing accounts’

Humphreys and Kelly attended Northampton General Hospital where she had seven stitches to close a cut in her lip. She also had a broken nail and a small cut to her finger. The pair were arrested by police later that evening on the M6 northbound at Stafford Service Station.

Spots of blood were found on Humphreys’ trainer, cuff and tracksuit bottoms.

She gave a prepared statement to police saying that she and family members had been receiving messages from the victim.

In the statement, she said they had decided to go to Northampton to confront the victim and ‘have a verbal discussion with regard the differing accounts she’d been giving’.

She had also wanted to ask her why she had posted intimate videos of Kelly on Only Fans, apparently without his permission.

‘An example of self-defence’

In her evidence, the victim said that she had thought she was moving to Thailand after resuming a long-term relationship with Kelly.

She had said her goodbyes to her family.

She told the court that when confronted by Humphreys she was scared and just picked up ‘whatever she could find’ and threw it in her direction before trying to run in the other direction.

Prosecuting, Ms Fitzpatrick said this was ‘an example of self defence.’

Giving evidence in court, wearing a grey pinafore top, black pencil skirt, white blouse and a white ribbon in her hair, Humphreys said that she had not known before the incident that they were going to confront the victim that day.

Instead, she said she had believed they were going to Illuminati nightclub in Northampton to collect some stock she had left there for her new business venture.

She said she had been receiving messages from the victim on Instagram and Facebook detailing Kelly’s sexual activities.

"I was confused by the messages,” she told the jury.

"Because Harry denied the claims and said they were old videos. It was constant confusion.”

She said the pair had taken legal advice and had decided to go to see the victim to ‘set the record straight’.

“He was promising me everything,” she said, “saying it was all lies.”

"Promising me he’d give the stuff back that he’d taken from me and we’d be able to confront the victim and there’d be no more malicious stories sold.”

She said Kelly had only told her five minutes before they arrived that the victim was doing to be there.

‘I’m scarred for life’

When they arrived, she said Kelly had taken the victim’s phone off her ‘to delete explicit content’ and the victim had ‘started being malicious’.

“She just completely lost it.

"Her eyes turned and she took the hairdryer out of her bag and attacked me several times," said Humphreys.

"I said ‘you think you’re going to Thailand with Harry. You’re not.

"She gave me concussion. I had seven stitches in the front and back of my lip. I’m scarred for life.”

She said that after the incident she got back into the car and ‘saw her lip hanging off’ and asked Kelly to take her to hospital.

"But he started shouting at me that I wasn’t finished, look what she’s done to your face, and told me what to do,” she said.

"I was trying to defend myself. I was in fear for my life. I didn’t know what this girl was capable of.”

She said that the victim’s significant facial injuries must have happened when there was a ‘bashing of heads’.

"She had hold of me, I had hold of her. It was a wrestle. I was trying to do anything I could to get her off me.”

She said that she had not kicked or punched the victim at any time and that Kelly stood watching them and recording during the entire incident.

However, the court heard the first time she had mentioned any wrestling or head banging was in the witness box, and she had not referred to it in her witness statement or at the police station.

She admitted raising a stiletto in the victim’s direction, but only to warn her off.

Humphreys told the court she didn’t believe that the victim’s injuries had taken place during the incident, or if they had, it must have been when she fell to the floor.

‘She was no threat to the defendant’

Prosecuting, Ms Fitzpatrick said: “This was a planned ambush. They decided they would be speaking to her face to face.

"It was planned because Harry lied to get the victim to the scene.

"He made her believe she was moving to Thailand.

"After she texted him to say she was at the meeting place, the car turned up within a minute.

"The victim was running away. She was no threat to the defendant. She could have let her leave and got back in the car, she could have sought assistance from Harry and Jimmy. She continued the confrontation by pulling her back towards her.

"She was curled up in a ball, no threat to her.

“The next day her eyes were so swollen she couldn’t see out of them.”

Ms Fitzpatrick questioned why there were no photos submitted to the court of the extensive injuries that Humphreys claimed to have received.

"What reason do the witnesses have to lie?” she said.

"They didn’t know her prior to this incident.”

"When one of the witnesses watched the video, she was crying. She must have been terrified. What if you saw someone being pummelled on the floor, with the man instructing the woman to kill the victim?

During the closing statements, Humphreys shook her head and shouted ‘no’, before the judge told her that she would be excluded from the court and may lose her bail should she continue to behave in such a manner.

‘He appears to have been playing both of them like fiddles’

Defending, Rachel Oakdene said that there were ‘conflicting accounts’ and that the witnesses ‘were not completely consistent with each other’.

“This incident was orchestrated by Harry,” she said.

"Without wanting to speak ill of the dead, he appears to have been playing both of them like fiddles.”

“The complainant says she was not expecting to meet them and says she thought it was to finalise her travel plans. She’d packed her bags heading for a new life in Thailand. Her plans for a new life seem to have gone disastrously wrong.

"How she must have felt, leaving family behind, bags packed, when she wasn’t going anywhere.

"Harry had the audacity to film what was happening.

"It would seem the first physical violence was instigated by the victim.

“Miss Humphreys says she was hit by her hairdryer.

"She acted in self defence.”

Addressing the jury, she said: “You may think, like the victim, she’d been completely duped by Harry.”

The jury took just over an hour to return a unanimous guilty verdict, and His Honour Judge Philip Head said reports would have to be prepared before sentencing, which will take place in the autumn.

He warned the defendant that her conviction could attract a jail term and banned her from talking about the victim on social or other media or from contacting her directly or indirectly.

He said he would take a ‘dim view’, should his ruling be ignored.

He added it would be a ‘great mistake’ for Humphreys’ partner to post anything related to the case.