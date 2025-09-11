Jury discharged as Kettering murder trial collapses

By Kate Cronin
Published 11th Sep 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 14:09 BST
A Northampton Crown Court jury was discharged this afternoon after the Ryan Burton murder trial collapsed.

Five men and one boy had been standing trial charged with murder following an attack on Ryan Burton in Kettering on January 10 this year.

He died six days later as a result of his injuries.

The trial began last week and after a three-day opening, the first witnesses appeared on Tuesday (September 9).

Northampton Crown Court.placeholder image
Northampton Crown Court.

But legal issues, which cannot be reported, arose yesterday which meant that the proceedings could not continue.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC brought the jury of four men and eight women back into court this afternoon (Thursday, September 11) to thank them and to discharge them from their duties.

Ace Hill, Cameron Williams-Ferguson, Connor White, Kyle McSkimming and Keiton Underwood, as well as a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, will now stand trial later this month.

