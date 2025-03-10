Jailed: Brackley Town footballer-turned-drug-dealer who was found naked on roof trying to throw phone away

A Brackley Town player found naked on a roof discarding evidence of his leading role in a drugs ring worth millions has been handed a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Shepherd Murombedzi, 30, of Hazel Crescent, Kidlington, discovered his fate at Swindon Crown Court on Friday having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property.

A mainstay of the Saints midfield for six years, he had signed a deal to stay at St James Park for the 2024-25 season before his arrest and remand to custody in June 2024.

Co-defendant Tre Mitford, 30, of Hamilton Road, Dover, a striker who played alongside Murombedzi at Brackley before moving on in the summer of 2022, was sentenced to six years and nine months having admitted the same offences plus possession of cocaine.

Catherine Flint KC, prosecuting, detailed how the duo had been identified through information downloaded from the phones of two other convicted Swindon-based drug dealers and that Murombedzi and Mitford had made a number of trips from Oxfordshire to Swindon to meet up with this case’s third defendant, Callum Harvey-McKenzie, 28, of Bowleymead, Swindon.

Evidence gathering, including phone location data and automatic number plate (ANPR) technology, led to all three being arrested on June 10, 2024.

Harvey-McKenzie was caught with a kilogram of cocaine at a regular location in Swindon and Mitford’s car was pulled over on the way back out of town with £22,000 in cash and smaller amounts of cocaine found. A search of the Kidlington flat where Mitford was based yielded more than a kilo of cocaine valued between £71,000 and £154,000, plus drug paraphernalia including scales.

Police also exercised a search warrant at Murombedzi’s address and while trying to gain entry, saw the suspect naked on a flat first-floor roof at the back of the property throwing something into the garden.

That turned out to be one of four phones discovered in that search, one of which was found in the bathroom after it rang while Murombedzi, accompanied by police by that point, was on the toilet. No drugs were found but just shy of £50,000 in cash and £200,000 worth of high-value clothes, footwear and Rolex watches were gathered.

Ms Flint revealed that during his initial police interview, Murombedzi tried to shift the blame to Mitford, saying he had stored the money because he had been “blackmailed with threats to tell his girlfriend he had cheated on her”, but the evidence from the devices threw a completely different light on things.

Murombedzi’s messages with an unidentified person pointed to at least 26 kilograms of cocaine being bought “between the pair for onward sale”, including 10 kilos on May 10, 2024, six days after what would be his final appearance for Brackley – a 2-1 defeat to Boston United in the National North Promotion Final.

Messages and notes suggested Murombedzi was “selling in various sizes from multiple kilos all the way down to half-gram deals”, with “tick lists” recording values totalling more than £1.2 million, while the prosecution accepted that Mitford was “acting as a courier and warehouseman under the direction of Mr Murombedzi”.

Murombedzi initially pleaded not guilty in front of magistrates in June 2024 but by August both Murombedzi and Mitford had admitted their guilt. Alongside Harvey-McKenzie, they have been on remand at HMP Hewell, Worcestershire.

Lisa Wilson KC, defending Murombedzi, acknowledged there was “no question” he had played a leading role but argued he was “not the kingpin” and had seen the error of his ways.

“He has now experienced first-hand, through those he has met in prison who have been afflicted by the drug trade, just how badly drugs blight society,” she said.

“He talks about taking full responsibility for his period of darkness, as he puts it. He recognises the harm he has caused others… and is committed to turning his life around, mentoring others.”

Judge James Townsend took account of Murombedzi and Mitford having clean records up to now and the “genuine regret” they had shown – both have been working as orderlies in the prison gym with Murombedzi also taking bible classes.

Addressing all three defendants, he said: “In many respects this is a tragic case for all of you.

“The two of you more seriously involved had no convictions. I have read references about each of you, showing the good side, but the reality is I’m afraid that the temptation to get involved with drugs and the very large sums of money involved with this illegal activity results not only in the ruination of lives for those on the receiving end, it is also the throwing away of opportunities and good lives.”

Addressing Murombedzi, he said: “You took a leading role in this large-scale drugs enterprise, intending obviously to make very large sums of money.

“It is not possible to say how much drugs was involved but even on the most generous assessment, the profits would be enormous.

“There is no alternative to a very long prison sentence. It is a tragedy that a man in his 30s and of good character should be involved in offending of this seriousness.”

Despite Mitford’s lesser role, the judge said it was still “significant” and that he had been entrusted with “substantial responsibility”.

Harvey-McKenzie is to serve four years and 11 months for possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, plus possession of criminal property.

All three will have time served on remand deducted and were told they will be entitled to release on conditional licence halfway through their respective sentences.