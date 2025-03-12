Girl, 13, accused of Wellingborough murder makes second court appearance

A young girl has this afternoon made her second court appearance charged with murder.

The 13-year-old appeared before resident judge Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC at Northampton Crown Court, where barristers and the judge removed wigs and gowns.

The youngster is charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life, following the death of much-loved mum of three Marta Bednarczyk, 43.

Earlier today, the girl appeared at the magistrates’ court where her case was immediately sent to the higher court.

Marta Bednarczyk was killed in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough.

The crown court was cleared of all but essential onlookers, including a handful of journalists, because of her young age. The defendant was also allowed to leave the dock and to sit next to one of her legal representatives Liam Muir in the well of the court, flanked by three security officers. Her appropriate adult and social workers were also in court to support her.

She clutched a teddy bear to her face for most of the hearing, as the details of the case were read in public for the first time.

Members of her family and the wider media were allowed to watch the proceedings via videolink from the court next door.

A second reporting restriction was made by Judge Lucking preventing the press from revealing any details that could lead to the general public being able to identify her.

The court heard that police received a 999 call alerting them to a fire in a house in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, just after 3am on Monday (March 10).

When they arrived they found the victim in her front room, and a fire burning. She was declared dead shortly afterward.

The girl was later arrested and taken into police custody, and was charged with murder last night (Tuesday, March 11).

She is next due before the court on April 11 for a plea hearing. Judge Lucking remanded her into out-of-county secure youth accommodation until her next court appearance.