Former Northampton Saints player to stand trial charged with rape
George Makepeace-Cubitt, who has previously played for England U20s and was a Northampton Saints player until earlier this year, appeared at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Thursday, October 30).
The 21-year-old, of Reading, is accused of one count of raping a woman in Northampton in late February this year.
He made his first magistrates’ court appearance in September and this morning was back before Northampton Crown Court to plead not guilty to the charge against him.
The fly half made nine appearance for Saints before his departure in the summer. He came up through the London Irish academy system before signing for Saints in May 2024.
Wearing a blue suit, Makepeace-Cubitt spoke only to plead not guilty to the charge after it was put to him.
Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC ruled that the case should be heard outside of Northampton, pending consultation with other courts, so no trial date was set.