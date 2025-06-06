Five Wells prison officer remanded in custody charged with child sex offences

A prison officer has been remanded by a court after being charged with a series of sex offences against a teen girl.

Ashley Evans, 36, who is a prison officer at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, has been charged with five offences.

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court to face the accusations which include; attempting to meet up with a child to commit a sexual offence involving penetration; engaging in sexual communication with a girl; attempting to request sexual images from a child; and attempting to cause a child to look at sexual images.

Evans, of Northampton, is also accused of cocaine possession.

The offences are said to have taken place between April and May this year.

He will appear at Northampton Crown Court in July for a plea hearing.