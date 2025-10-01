3 . Roland Philip Holmes

The Kettering 60-year-old was jailed for three years, one month at Northampton Crown Court for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after police found multiple images of a teenage girl on his phone during a routine check. The SHPO was issued in November 2024 after Holmes was convicted for sexual communication with a child and causing/inciting a female child under 13 to engage in a sexual act. Photo: Northamptonshire Police