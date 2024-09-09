A lead clinician at Corby 8-8 is taking a ‘period of leave’ after he was convicted of assaulting an elderly victim.

The operators of the Corby Urgent Care have launched their own investigation after Dr Bevan Washington Hyder, a lead clinician at the emergency medicine centre in Cottingham Road, punched a victim to the ground.

The attack took place in April this year. It did not involve a patient.

The 52-year-old, of Main Street, Clopton, first appeared in court in July. His ‘Dr’ title was not used on court lists.

Hyder pleaded guilty to common assault at the first hearing and was back at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 16 for sentence.

The court heard how Hyder punched the man in his 70s to the ground in the East Northamptonshire hamlet of Clopton. He was fined £2,720, ordered to pay his victim £125 in compensation and told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £1,080.

According to tribunal documents, back in 2014 Hyder was suspended after he was found ‘double-shifting’. A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing found that he had left his shifts at an A&E department early without the proper permissions in order to take on locum work at different NHS hospitals. He was found to have worked five shifts of up to 22 hours without a sufficient break to pay for his home to be extended for his ‘growing family’.

At the hearing in 2019, Hyder was suspended for four months before returning to medicine.

The doctor, who is a consultant in emergency medicine, trained in Grenada in the Caribbean.

Corby Urgent Care Centre is run by OneMedical Group. A spokesman said: “OneMedical Group is aware of the current private situation regarding Dr Bevan Hyder who is currently taking a period of leave from Corby Urgent Care Centre.

“We can confirm that there is an ongoing internal investigation, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further until the investigation is concluded.”

The General Medical Council, which regulates doctors in the UK, said that they were aware of the conviction but could not comment unless the matter had been referred to a full hearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service. Hyder is still currently licensed to practise medicine.