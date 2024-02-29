Couple offer £100 reward for the safe return of their beloved ginger and white cat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fluffy white and ginger cat named Luciano mysteriously disappeared from the Semilong area on February 26th, 2024 and the couple have been searching the streets for him all hours of the day and night trying to find him since.

Desperate to reunite with their beloved pet, the couple is reaching out to the compassionate residents of Northampton for assistance. They express deep concern, noting that it is highly unusual for their cat to stray from home and fail to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have hardly slept looking for him," said Chessie' "He is very much loved, and his absence is deeply felt in our home by both us and his brother Dali. We want to urge everyone in the Northampton community to keep a lookout for him and help bring him back to us. We have had sightings by a nearby school and residential area in Spring Boroughs plus someone that saw a cat run off after being hit. We are unsure if all sightings are our cat but hope that if anyone sees our boy to let us know and to always call local rescue charities or a vet if they see an animal that looks hurt or scared "

Luciano was last seen on Monday by his owners

The Couple are urging residents to thoroughly check their surroundings, including gardens, sheds, cars, and garages, in hopes of finding any trace of the lost feline. Additionally, they emphasize that their cat is timid and may become frightened if approached. Instead, they kindly request that anyone who spots him immediately contact Chessie on 07368 590 892.

In a gesture of gratitude, the couples family are offering a reward of £100 cash for the safe return of their beloved cat. They stress that the primary concern is his well-being and urge individuals not to chase him if spotted in case it causes him to run into a road.

"We are willing to offer a reward because our priority is bringing our cat home safely," expressed Chessie. "Any assistance from the community in locating him would mean the world to us."