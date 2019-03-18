County's famous footwear brands take part in talent 'shoe-case'

Some of the top names in Northamptonshire’s famous footwear industry will feature in a ‘shoe-case’ of talent to celebrate over a century of a trade group.

In honour of its 120th Birthday celebrations, the British Footwear Association (BFA) will showcase shoes and boots from some of the country’s most revered manufacturers, many based in the north of Northamptonshire.

The BFA has drawn together 11 of the county’s most renowned manufacturers for a one off display of examples of their exquisite work.

Loakes, Grenson, NPS, Airwair, Cheaney, Barkers, Church’s, Trickers, Jeffery West, Sanders & Sanders and Crockett & Jones are among the names featured in the ‘shoe-case’ taking place on Thursday, March 28 in the library of Delapre Abbey, Northampton.

William Church, Joint MD of Desborough-based Cheaney Shoes and a BFA board member said: “Northamptonshire has a long and rich history in the very best of shoemaking for which it has global recognition and strong growth prospects.”

Mr Church, who has submitted a Balmoral boot, made famous by the cast of Peaky Blinders, added: “It is great that the BFA have chosen to celebrate their 120th

Anniversary with a show case of amazing shoes, each with their own story to tell.”

The event launches the BFA’s 120th Birthday celebrations and unites members to celebrate the special anniversary at the Northamptonshire Manufacturers’ Dinner.

BFA chairman Robert Perkins added: “Seeing these amazing shoes, by the finest and most talented craftsman, displayed together for the first time is the perfect start to the anniversary celebrations; they show the depth of the county shoe making skills and the power of these famous brands, who export around the world.”