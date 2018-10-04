County council and Northampton school at loggerheads over shut swimming pool

Duston swimming pool and Northamptonshire County Council are holding each other responsible for the closed pool.

The swimming pool has been shut since July 6 due to an ongoing issue with the flooring there, which has meant Northampton Swimming Club has had to move its lessons elsewhere.

Now it looks as though the pool will remain closed until the end of this month at least.

In a Facebook post on September 29 The Duston Swimming Pool said: "Unfortunately, we have been informed that the pool will remain closed until at least the end of October - sorry all."

However, both the county council and the school say the other is responsible for the delay in reopening.

A county council spokesman said that, as the school is an academy, it is its responsibility.

On the other hand, headteacher at The Duston School, Sam Strickland said the school has been denied several meetings with the county's estates team to resolve the issue.

He said: "Currently the swimming pool is closed and will be for the foreseeable future.

"We have requested several times for a meeting with the PFI strategic Estates Manager at NCC to discuss an ongoing issue with the flooring and are awaiting a response."

Regardless of the reason for the delay, parents are becoming frustrated at the prolonged closure of the facility.

Parent Lucy Fletcher said on social media: "Is there anything we can do to help? As a parent of a child at the school, if the problem is financial, couldn't we all pitch in to help?

"Swimming is the only school sport my son enjoys and he's missing out on it."

Kerrie Fonge added on Facebook: "I agree with Lucy, it would be really helpful to know what needs to be done to resolve the issue."

In a letter sent to parents on September 6, director of swimming at Northampton Swimming Club Jacquie Marshall said: "We have just been informed that Duston Pool is unlikely to be opening in the forseeable future, forcing us to rework our pool schedule without the use of this facility."