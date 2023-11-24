Council’s commitment to tackling vaping in West Northamptonshire

WNC share the concerns of many other organisations and authorities on the impacts of vaping for children and young people and how proposals, and further enforcement can help to tackle this rising issue. Over the last six months WNC’s trading standards team has seized 5,000 illegal vapes that contravene the regulations for the maximum permitted quantity. 32 underage test purchase attempts have also been made resulting in 17 sales to a volunteer under the age of 18 years old, showing the extent of work already underway to tackle this issue. Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services at WNC, said: “Services across the Council are working collaboratively to prevent vapes and cigarettes from being sold to young people illegally and address the significant health concerns these pose to young people. I would urge all residents to consider responding to the Government’s consultation regarding the sale of the vapes and ensure their views are taken into account.” Working together with local partner organisations, plans are underway to drive forward, how together the Council can tackle youth vaping by ensuring the voices of children and young people are heard to help shape next steps and implement sustainable solutions in line with the outcomes of the Government consultation. Developing a multi-agency approach the Council will deliver a ‘summit’ in February to drive these conversations forward. Work is already underway as WNC is working closely with schools to provide them with information to teachers and parents, as well as developing guidance to best support children and young people vaping. Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at WNC said: “This is a huge priority for us as a Council as well as the Tobacco Control Alliance for Northamptonshire – we know this is a huge issue that we need to tackle and we are committed to doing this, working closely with teams across WNC, key partners as well as hearing from children and young people themselves. “Like other areas nationally, we are seeing vaping as a rising issue amongst our young people and this is a huge concern. I strongly encourage all residents to take part in the consultation. It is really important to share your thoughts and views to help shape next steps on this important issue.” The Government consultation is live until 11.59pm on 6 December 2023 and encourages all residents to get involved and have their say on the proposed action to protect future generations from the harms of smoking, as well as on proposals to crack down on youth vaping and ensure the law is enforced. To take part in the consultation please visit: Creating a smokefree generation and tackling youth vaping: your views - Department of Health and Social Care (dhsc.gov.uk)