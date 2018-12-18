Council 'yet to hear' from licence holders of takeaway that employed illegal worker

Northampton Borough Council claims it has not heard anything from the licence holders of a fast food restaurant since it surrendered its licence after employing an illegal worker.

The Red Hot Pizza takeaway, on Gold Street, was visited by officials from Northamptonshire Police and immigration service inspectors in October after the force received a tip-off.

On visiting the restaurant, they found a grill worker who had no right to work in the UK, who was subsequently arrested.

The licence for the takeaway, which was held by Oksana Ali Limited, was surrendered on November 5, with the company also set to be voluntarily struck off.

A meeting of Northampton Borough Council’s sub-licensing committee had been due to meet to determine a review of the premise licence by Northamptonshire Police. Instead, they received a verbal update on the current situation, with the restaurant’s future unclear.

The panel heard how the council had received no communication from anyone connected with Red Hot Pizza since the surrendering of the licence.

Committee chairman Councillor Brian Sargeant praised the work done by officers, saying: “It’s good to see that everyone acted really quickly on this.”

Solicitor Clive Tobin told the panel that it was ‘up to the licence holders’ if they wanted to apply for a new licence.

The brief meeting of the licensing sub-committee took place at The Guildhall on Tuesday morning (December 18).