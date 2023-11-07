News you can trust since 1931
Cordon in place in Wellingborough Road, Northampton after death of man which is not being treated as suspicious

Police say an investigation has been launched
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
A police cordon in Northampton is expected to be in place for the rest of today after the death of a man, which is not being treated as suspicious.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Wellingborough Road, close to Oscar Lodge B&B, at around 8.10am today (Tuesday November 7) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call from EMAS at about 8.10am this morning after a member of the public had raised concerns for the welfare of a man in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

A cordon is in place in Wellingborough Road after the death of a man.
"On arrival, it is believed the man was in cardiac arrest and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he sadly died at the scene.

"A police cordon is expected to remain in place throughout the day and an investigation has been launched. However, at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious,” the spokeswoman added.

