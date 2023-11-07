Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police cordon in Northampton is expected to be in place for the rest of today after the death of a man, which is not being treated as suspicious.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Wellingborough Road, close to Oscar Lodge B&B, at around 8.10am today (Tuesday November 7) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call from EMAS at about 8.10am this morning after a member of the public had raised concerns for the welfare of a man in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

"On arrival, it is believed the man was in cardiac arrest and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he sadly died at the scene.