A vile sex offender who forced his way into a woman’s house in Kettering and assaulted her has been sent to jail for six years.

Luke Easton, aged 28, of Westfields Road, Corby, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault and was sentenced today (Friday, November 16) at Leicester Crown Court.

Easton forced his way into the home of a woman in Kettering on July 8, 2018, and sexually assaulted her.

He will remain on the sex offenders register for life.